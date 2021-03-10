Atalanta vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Atalanta and Spezia will trade tackles at the Gewiss Stadium on Friday, with three points at stake in Serie A.

The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Inter Milan on Monday, with a second-half strike by Milan Skriniar giving the Nerazzurri all three points.

Spezia could not be separated in their relegation six-pointer at home to Benevento. Goals in each half from Adolfo Gaiche and Daniele Verde ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts sit just outside the top four and are one point behind fourth-placed AS Roma. A win will see Atalanta climb into the top four temporarily, pending the conclusion of the weekend's games.

Spezia are further down in 15th spot and are just six points above the dropzone.

Atalanta vs Spezia Head-to-Head

This will be the second competitive meeting between the sides. Their first leg clash in November ended in a goalless draw.

Atalanta have been in good form of late, with five victories recorded in their last seven games in all competitions. Spezia are currently on a four-game winless run in the league.

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Spezia form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Atalanta vs Spezia Team News

Atalanta

The hosts will be without Hans Hateboer, who has been ruled out with a foot injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Injuries: Hans Hateboer

Suspension: None

Spezia

Three players have been sidelined for the trip to Atalanta. Ivan Provedel (COVID-19), Riccardo Saponara (ankle) and Rafael (sprained wrist) are all unavailable for selection.

Spezia have no suspension worries.

Injuries: Rafael, Riccardo Saponara, Ivan Provedel

Suspension: None

Atalanta vs Spezia Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Jose Palomino, Christian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gossens, Remo Freuler, Martin de Roon, Joakim Maehle; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic; Duvan Zapata

💪 Subito al lavoro verso lo Spezia!

💪 Subito al lavoro verso lo Spezia!

🏋️‍♂️ Immediately back on track ahead of Spezia!

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Zoet (GK); Simone Bastoni, Claudio Terzi, Adrian Ismajili, Salvador Ferrer; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Leo Sena; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Daniel Verde

Atalanta vs Spezia Prediction

Atalanta very rarely slip up against lower opposition. Having suffered a defeat in their most recent fixture, the Bergamo outfit will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Spezia's extremely porous defense is bound to be exploited by a rampant Atalanta side and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Atalanta 4-1 Spezia