Atalanta vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Atalanta and Sporting Lisbon are back in action in Group D of the Europa League when they lock horns at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday.

While the hosts have already guaranteed their spot in the knockout stages, the Portuguese outfit need just a draw to secure their place in the qualifying playoff.

Atalanta failed to find their feet in the Serie A as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against reigning champions Napoli last Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have now gone three consecutive league games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 3-0 victory over Empoli on October 30.

However, Atalanta now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign and currently sit at the top of Group D with 10 points from four matches.

Elsewhere, Sporting Lisbon turned in a performance of the highest quality as they hammered Dumiense FC 8-0 in the Taca de Portugal on Sunday.

This came after a 2-1 loss against rivals Benfica in the Primeira Liga on November 12 which saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Ruben Amorim’s side will look to pick up where they left off at the weekend as they return to the Europa League, where they have picked up seven points from four games to sit second in Group D.

Atalanta vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Atalanta and Sporting Lisbon, with the Italian outfit claiming a 2-1 victory when they first squared off in October’s reverse fixture.

Sporting Lisbon have won five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Benfica on November 12 being the exception.

Atalanta have failed to win three of their last four matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of November.

Sporting Lisbon are unbeaten in all but one of their eight away games this season, claiming five wins and two draws so far.

Atalanta vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Atalanta and Sporting Lisbon have enjoyed an impressive campaign and find themselves separated by just three points at the top end of the group. While Atalanta will be looking to seal their name as Group D winners, Amorim’s men need just one point to reach the knockout stages and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Atalanta vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Sporting’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six games)