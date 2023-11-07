Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Atalanta will host Sturm Graz at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The home side have performed well on the continental stage this season despite their struggles in Serie A. They picked up wins over Rakow Czestochowa and Primeira Liga outfit Sporting in their first two group games before playing out a 2-2 draw against their midweek opponents on matchday three.

Atalanta sit atop the group table with seven points from an obtainable nine. They are three points above their midweek opponents in second place and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Thursday.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, shook off their opening day 2-1 defeat to Sporting with a narrow 1-0 victory over Rakow in their second group game. They hosted La Dea at the Merkur Arena last time out in the competition, holding on for a point despite playing the bulk of the second half with 10 men.

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Atalanta and Sturm Graz.

The visitors have had 13 meetings against Italian opposition in European competitions. They have won just one of those games, drawn six times and lost the other six.

Atalanta are the highest-scoring side in Group D so far with a goal tally of seven.

Sturm Graz are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Only one of La Dea's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Die Schwoazn have been knocked out in the group stages in each of their last four Europa League campaigns.

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Atalanta's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their six games at the Gewiss Stadium this season and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three matches after going undefeated in their seven games prior. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side come out on top this week.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Sturm Graz

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matchups)