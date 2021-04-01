Atalanta vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play host to Udinese at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Ivan Juric's Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. First-half goals from Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and Colombian striker Duvan Zapata ensured victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Udinese, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio at the Stadio Friuli. A first-half goal from Montenegrin left-back Adam Marusic was enough to seal the deal for Lazio.

Atalanta vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Atalanta have won nine games, lost eight and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. An early first-half goal from Argentina international Roberto Pereyra for Udinese was cancelled out by a strike from Colombian forward Luis Muriel for Atalanta.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Udinese form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-D-W

Atalanta vs Udinese Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer and Croatian centre-back Bosko Sutalo, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of German left-back Robin Gosens. Other than that there are no known issues nad manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Bosko Sutalo

Doubtful: Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese manager Luca Gotti will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mato Jajalo. There are doubts over the availability of Spain international Gerard Deulofeu and Brazilian centre-back Samir.

Injured: Mato Jajalo, Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: Samir, Gerard Deulofeu

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Udinese Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pierluigi Gollini, Joakim Maehle, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Aleksei Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen, Fernando Llorente, Roberto Pereyra

Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction

Atalanta are 4th in the Serie A table, four points behind 2nd placed AC Milan. They have won four of their last five league games, and continue to impress with their attacking performances.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul is arguably their most important player, with several big clubs circling the midfielder.

Atalanta are in good form and should be able to win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Udinese

