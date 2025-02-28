Atalanta vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Atalanta invite Venezia to Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Saturday. La Dea have won 16 of 26 games and are in third in the standings, trailing leaders Inter Milan by three points. Venezia, meanwhile, have registered three wins and are 19th, three points ahead of last-placed Monza.

Atalanta returned to winning ways after three games across competitions last week with an impressive 5-0 win at Empoli. Mateo Retegui scored his 21st goal of the season, while Ademola Lookman bagged a brace. They are unbeaten in last five league games, winning three.

Venezia, meanwhile, are winless in nine league games, losing five. They earned their first point of the month last week, a goalless home with Lazio, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Atalanta vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 51 times across competitions, with Atalanta leading 24-13.

Atalanta extended their winning streak against Venezia to four games with a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Seven of their last nine meetings have produced under 2.5 goals. Atalanta have kept six clean sheets, while Venezia have three.

Atalanta have three Serie A wins in 2025, all coming in away games.

Atalanta (59) have the joint-best attacking record in Serie A, 37 more than Venezia.

Atalanta vs Venezia Prediction

Atalanta have won two of their last eight games, suffering three losses. Interestingly, both triumphs came away from home. They are winless in four home games across competitions, failing to score twice. Nonetheless, they have won their last four meetings against Venezia, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Boss Gian Piero Gasperini should welcome back Berat Djimsiti and Daniel Maldini. Isak Hien is closing in on returning to full fitness, but this match comes too soon for him.

Venezia, meanwhile, are winless in nine league games, failing to score in the last three. They have endured a winless run on their travels, losing 10 of 14 games.

Richie Sagrado is a confirmed absentee for the trip to Bergamo, while Michael Svoboda and Filip Stanković are sidelined.

Atalanta have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their unbeaten Serie A run, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Venezia

Atalanta vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

