Athletic Bilbao 4-2 Barcelona: 5 hits and flops as Blaugrana crash out | Copa del Rey 2023-24 

Barcelona crashed out of the Copa del Rey following a 4-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinal on Wednesday (January 24). After the game ended 2-2 in normal time, Inaki Williams and Nico Williams scored in extra time at San Mames to send Xavi's side packing.

It took Los Leones less than a minute to go in front. Gorka Guruzeta broke the deadlock just 35 seconds into kick-off. Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored in the 26th and 32nd minute to turn the tie around as Barca led at the break.

Bilbao, though, came back from the interval stronger and equalised four minutes into the restart through Oihan Sancet. With no more goals in regulation time, extra time beckoned.

Inaki Williams, coming on in the 59th minute, restored the hosts' lead in the first 15 minutes of stoppage time, before his brother, Nico, followed suit in the second with a fabulous goal.

The Blaugrana were thoroughly outclassed by a superior Bilbao side as their cup hopes ended. Meanwhile, the Basque Country outfit go into the semifinals, where Real Sociedad and Mallorca are already waiting. One of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will join them in the last-four on Thursday.

Here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Williams brothers (Atlethic Bilbao)

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams and Nico Williams were both on target as they sunk Barcelona in stoppage time Inaki, the older of the two, scored in either half of the extra period.

Nico, though, had a better game overall. Featuring on the left side of Valverde's starting lineup, the 21-year-old was a thorn in Barca's flesh all night with his precocious dribbling skills and excellent ball-control.

He laid out five key passes, won six ground duels and bagged an assist, He alsom scored an absolute screamer with the outside of his boot in the dying moments.

Inaki, meanwhile, came off the bench around the hour mark but was aslo menacing himself. He attempted five shots, laid four key passes, won five ground duels and assisted his brother, topping it all off with a strike in stoppage time.

Flop: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

It was a tough day at work for Andreas Christensen, who was visibly unsettled by the occasion and Bilbao's attacking menace. Xavi eventually put him out of his misery in the 70th minute, but he should've done that much earlier.

The Dane was completely on the ground for the opening goal. He attempted to block Oihan Sancet but lost his footing. The ball fell to Guruzeta, who fired it home. Christensen was a mere spectator for the second, too.

Hit: Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)

Athletic Bilbao registered a mammoth 29 shots against Barcelona. Almost 21% of that came from Oihan Sancet, as the attacking midfielder was on fire.

Operating right behind the lone striker, Guruzeta, Sancet pulled the strings with great aplomb, finding gaps in Barca's defence and stringing together passes in attacking areas.

He also attempted six shots, one of which found the back of the net. The 23-year-old rose the highest to meet Nico's cross and directed it beyond Inaki Pena.

Flop: Inaki Pena (Barcelona)

While one Inaki enjoyed a great game, another, right in front of him, did not. Pena returned in goal for Barcelona but conceded four times. Although he wasn't really at fault for any of them, the Spaniard didn't necessarily inspire confidence either.

Admittedly, Pena could've done better for Soncet's goal. He was late to react as the Bilbao midfielder headed it in. Overall, the Barca custodian conceded seven goals in three Copa appearances, and a total of 26 in 14 games across competitions.

Hit: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Perhaps, one of the few Barcelona players who didn't deserve to be on the losing side was Frenkie de Jong, who went about his business as usual. Amid the chaos around him, the Dutchman kept his cool and showed excellent work-ethic, both on and off the ball.

His distribution was as immaculate as ever, completing 93% of his passes. De Jong also won five ground duels. When not in possession, he was diligent enough to contribute defensively, registering two clearances and interceptions apiece.