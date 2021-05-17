Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos win to survive another day in title race | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid eked out a slender 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga to keep their slim title hopes alive, even though Atletico Madrid's victory meant a miracle is needed for Los Blancos to win the title on the final matchday.

Los Rojiblancos remain two points ahead of their city rivals and must drop points in their last game against relegation-battling Real Valladolid, while the defending champions are at home to fifth-placed Villarreal.

Outgoing manager Zinedine Zidane will still take heart from tonight's win as Nacho Fernandez scored in the 68th minute to keep their slim title hopes alive, before Raul Garcia was sent off in the penultimate minute of normal time for a rash challenge.

Atletico 2-1 Osasuna

Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo



Barca's out. One game left to settle it.



There's all to play for next Sunday and Los Blancos will hope to give the French honcho a perfect send-off by clinching the league.

Here are the major talking points from San Mames:

#1 Nacho's first goal of the season couldn't have come soon enough

Nacho scored a very crucial goal for Real Madrid

Nacho Fernandez doesn't score many goals. In fact, he hasn't ever been a regular starter for Real Madrid. But tonight, in a rare appearance in the starting XI, the Spaniard scored, helping the side clinch all three points in a must-win clash.

Casemiro laid a cross into the box that missed Karim Benzema, but Nacho was right behind him and tapped home from five yards out for his first league goal of the season. And it couldn't have come soon enough as it kept Los Blancos alive in the title race. But only just.

#2 Should Real Madrid have been given a penalty for Morcillo handball?

Eder Militao was penalized for a similar incident last week - so why not give this a handball too?

The biggest talking point from a cagey opening half was the handball incident. Alvaro Odriozola's cross was intercepted inside the area by Jon Morcillo, but with an outstretched elbow, which is normally considered a foul resulting in a penalty. But not tonight.

HANDBALL!!

Referee Antonio Lahoz refused to consult the pitchside monitor as Real Madrid players didn't appeal for a handball. However, they'll be hard-pressed after watching the replays, as a similar incident with Eder Militao resulted in a penalty for Sevilla last week.

The incident yet again laid bare the egregious standard of refereeing in Spanish football.

