Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga features another high-profile fixture this weekend as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao outfit at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Granada in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The Basque outfit edged Cadiz to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 out of 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's nine victories.

Athletic Bilbao have troubled Atletico Madrid in the recent past and have lost only one of their last four matches against Los Colchoneros in all competitions.

After a run that saw Athletic Bilbao suffer defeat in four of their five games against Atletico Madrid, Los Leones have been unbeaten in their last three home La Liga matches against the away side.

Atletico Madrid have suffered defeat on their last two visits to the Basque country and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

After a run of five games unbeaten at home this season, Athletic Bilbao suffered a 2-0 defeat in their previous game at the San Mames.

Atletico Madrid have won seven of their last nine matches in La Liga and have recovered from a slump at the turn of the year.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form over the past month and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. The likes of Joao Felix and Luis Suarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi