Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Preview
Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque outfit edged Valencia to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Blaugrana slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 45 out of the last 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 11 victories.
- Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 22 matches against Barcelona in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in August 2019.
- After a run of four victories on the trot away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Barcelona have won only two of their last six such games in the competition.
- Barcelona have won six of their last 11 matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - only Real Madrid have a better record at the venue during this period in the competition.
- Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five La Liga matches.
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction
Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal and have been brilliant on the domestic front this season. Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for the Catalans and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day and will look to step up to the plate this weekend. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-4 Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes