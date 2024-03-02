Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan giants eased past Getafe by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive historical record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 121 out of the 240 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 80 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last eight matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in any of their last four such games.

After a run of four victories on the trot away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Barcelona have won two of their last five such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against teams from the Basque region in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 2019.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 matches away from home in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have failed to meet expectations over the past month but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. The Catalans can be effective on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Athletic Bilbao have punched above their weight this season and can pull off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

