Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Athletic Bilbao welcome Cadiz to San Mames for a La Liga matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Real Mallorca before the international break. Cadiz, meanwhile, comfortably trounced Villarreal with a 3-1 comeback home win.

Alexander Sorloth put the Yellow Submarine ahead in the 10th minute, but Chris Ramos drew Cadiz level eight minutes later. Alfonz Pedreza's red card in the 22nd minute saw the visitors reduced to 10 men. Cadiz took advantage, with Darwin Machis scoring a brace to inspire the win.

The win propeled the Andalusians to sixth spot in the points table, having garnered seven points from five games. Bilbao, meanwhile, are level on points but lead on goal difference, occupying fifth spot.

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 33rd La Liga meeting between the two sides. Bilbao lead 18-8.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Bilbao claim a 4-1 home win.

Four of their last five meetings have produced three goals or more.

Athletic have won 12 and drawn two of the 14 league games at home to Cadiz.

Cadiz's four league games this season have produced as many red cards.

Cadiz are winless in six away games, losing four.

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Prediction

Bilbao have had a stop-start league campaign but have recovered from their opening day defeat to Real Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde's side have been surprisingly poor at home, losing four of their last six games in the league. Tht goes in contrast to previous years when San Mames used to be a fortress for the Basque side.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have started the season like Bilbao, but their more modest ambitions mean they have relatively overachieved. They have held their own against Villarreal and will fancy their chances of getting something against another established La Liga side.

However, expect Bilbao to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bilbao 2-1 Cadiz

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bilbao to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bilbao to score over 1.5 goals