Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque giants held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Galicians suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 18 out of 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's nine victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and will need to improve their recent record in this fixture.

Celta Vigo won their previous game at the San Mames by a 2-0 margin and could record consecutive league victories at the stadium for the first time in their history.

Athletic Bilbao have kept clean sheets in their last two La Liga matches against Celta Vigo and could achieve the feat in three consecutive matches for the first time in 39 years.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five matches at the San Mames and have won four of these games.

Celta Vigo have endured a sudden slump and have lost three of their last four matches in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are in impressive form at the moment and could make a late push for European qualification this season. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams have been excellent so far and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Celta Vigo can pull off an upset on their day but will need to work hard to stand a chance in this game. Athletic Bilbao are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

