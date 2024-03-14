Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Basque giants defeated Las Palmas by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 15 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's six victories.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last four matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

After a run of 10 consecutive victories at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have won only three of their last seven such games in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last nine Basque derbies in La Liga, while Athletic Bilbao have lost only two of their last 12 such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have picked up 53 points from their 28 matches in La Liga this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the season since the 1983-84 season.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been in impressive form under Ernesto Valverde this season and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The Basque giants could potentially secure a place in the top four this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes