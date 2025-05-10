Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Athletic Bilbao will invite Deportivo Alaves to San Mamés Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. Bilbao are fourth in the league table with 61 points, four more than sixth-placed Real Betis, so their top-four finish is not a done deal yet.

Ad

Alaves are 17th in the standings and have a three-point lead over Las Palmas. Interestingly, they trail 13th-placed Getafe by just four points.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last two league games and played a goalless draw against Real Sociedad last week. They met Manchester United in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday and suffered a 4-1 away loss.

Ad

Trending

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games, playing out two draws. After defeating Real Sociedad 1-0 at home last month, they were held to a goalless draw by Atletico Madrid last week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions. Bilbao have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 33 wins. The visitors have eight wins and nine games have ended in draws.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak against Alaves extended to seven games in the reverse fixture in December, as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga home games, recording nine wins.

Deportivo Alaves have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten streak in their travels, playing four draws.

The hosts have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 26 times in 34 games.

Alaves have failed to score in three of their last six league games and have also kept three clean sheets.

Ad

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Zuri-Gorriak have lost two of their last three games in all competitions, conceding seven goals while scoring just once. They have drawn four of their last eight league games and have kept five clean sheets during that period. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors.

Ernesto Valverde will be without the services of Alex Berenguer and Andoni Gorosabel, who will serve suspensions here. Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, and Beñat Prados are nursing knocks and face late fitness tests.

Ad

El Glorioso are unbeaten in their last three games and will look to extend that streak here. Notably, they have seen under 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 games. They have failed to score in their last five away meetings against Bilbao, which is a cause for concern.

Abdel Abqar is the only confirmed absentee for the visiting side. A similar starting XI from last week is expected to be fielded here.

Ad

While Bilbao have had the upper hand in recent meetings against the visitors, considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Deportivo Alaves

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More