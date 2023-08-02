Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this week as Eibar lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an intriguing fixture at the Campo Municipal de Las Llanas on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar Preview

Eibar secured a fifth-place finish in the Segunda Division last season and have missed out on a place in La Liga this season. The Basque side eased past Barakaldo by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, finished in eighth place in the La Liga standings last season and slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque giants suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Celtic in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive recent record against Eibar and have won eight out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eibar's two victories.

Athletic Bilbao have been winless in four of their five friendly matches on their pre-season tour so far, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Necaxa last month.

Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet were the most prolific players in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao last season and managed to score 10 goals apiece for the Basque side.

Eibar have won two of their three matches on their pre-season tour so far and have scored a total of six goals in these three games.

Athletic Bilbao ended their 2022-23 La Liga season on a poor note and were winless in their last three league games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely flattered to deceive over the past year. Los Leones have shown flashes of their potential under Ernesto Valverde and have a point to prove this week.

Eibar have endured a difficult year so far and will be up against one of their strongest local rivals on Thursday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Eibar

Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eibar to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes