Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a relatively slow start to their campaign. The Madrid-based outfit stunned Sevilla with a 2-0 victory last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque giants eased past Real Valladolid by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 10 of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's seven victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 11 matches against Getafe in La Liga and have played out draws in eight of these games.

Getafe have played out 15 draws against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - more than they have managed against any other opponent in their top-flight history.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last five home games against Getafe in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 5-1 scoreline in 2021.

Athletic Bilbao have lost their last two La Liga matches at the San Mames and have not endured a three-game losing run at home in the competition since October 2020.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to step up in this fixture. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain are seasoned campaigners in La Liga and will need to shoulder the creative burden this weekend.

Getafe have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and showed exceptional resolve against Sevilla last month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes