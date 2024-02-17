Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the San Mames on Monday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been exceptional so far this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Almeria in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao and Girona are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three matches apiece out of the last seven games played between the two teams.

After a run of three victories in their first four matches against Girona in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao held Girona to a 1-1 draw in their reverse fixture and could become only the third team to remain unbeaten against the Catalan side this season.

Girona are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 14 matches in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming against Valencia in January this year.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction

Girona have been sensational in La Liga this season but will be hurting from their defeat against Real Madrid. The Catalans remain a threat in the title race and have their work cut out for them in the coming months.

Athletic Bilbao have been a robust outfit under Ernesto Valverde and will be intent on finishing in the top four this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Girona

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oihan Sancet to score - Yes