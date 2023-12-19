Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Las Palmas take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Basque giants eased past Atletico Madrid by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Las Palmas have a slight edge over Athletic Bilbao and have won three out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's two victories.

After a run of seven victories in 10 matches against Las Palmas in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have won only two of their last 11 such games in the competitions.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 11 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming in 2000.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last nine matches played out on a Wednesday in La Liga, while Las Palmas are winless in their last six such games.

Las Palmas defeated Deportivo Alaves on their previous visit to the Basque country in La Liga and could secure consecutive such victories for only the third time in their history.

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad at their disposal and will need to play out of their skins to move into the top four this season. The hosts were excellent against Atletico Madrid and will be brimming with confidence ahead of this fixture.

Las Palmas can pack a punch on their day and can pull off an upset on their day. Athletic Bilbao are formidable at home, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Las Palmas

Athletic Bilbao vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes