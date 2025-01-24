Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leganes take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes Preview

Leganes are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Trending

Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Leganes and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' two victories.

After a run of three victories on the trot against Leganes in La Liga between 2018 and 2019, Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last three such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last four matches against Leganes in La Liga but did lose their most recent such game by a 2-0 margin in July 2020.

After a run of five defeats on the trot away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga, Leganes are unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes Prediction

Athletic Bilbao were given a reality check in the Europa League this week and will need to regroup ahead of this game. Los Leones have an excellent squad at their disposal and are a formidable force on their home turf.

Leganes have pulled off a few upsets this season and will look to present a robust front on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Leganes

Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback