Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Athletic Bilbao will face Mallorca at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday in the 2023-24 Copa del Rey final.

The Lions have enjoyed an impressive Copa del Rey campaign this season and will now be looking to go all the way this weekend. They faced Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the competition back in February, picking up a 1-0 win in the first leg before wrapping up the tie on home turf with a clinical 3-0 victory.

Athletic Bilbao are 23-time winners of the cup competition, last lifting the title four decades ago. They made it to the final back in the 2020-21 campaign before losing 4-0 to Barcelona and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Mallorca have had their struggles in La Liga this season but have found solace in the domestic cup and will be looking to extend that streak one last time. They were drawn against Real Sociedad last time out in the tournament, playing out a 1-1 aggregate draw across both legs before going on to win on penalties.

Los Piratas have one Copa del Rey title to their name, lifting the trophy back in the 2002-03 campaign and will hope they can hit similar heights this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 70th meeting between the two teams. Bilbao have won 33 of their previous matchups while Mallorca have won 19 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The Zuri-gorriak have lost just one of their last 14 games in this fixture.

Only one of Mallorca's six league wins this season has come away from home.

Athletic Club have the second-best defensive record in La Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Ernesto Valverde's men are the highest-scoring side in the Copa del Rey this season with a goal tally of 18.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction

Bilbao's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and hold a slight advantage.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Mallorca

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)