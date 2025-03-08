Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Mallorca to the San Mamés in La Liga on Sunday. Bilbao have won 13 of their 26 league games and are in fourth place in the league table. The visitors have 10 wins and are in ninth place in the standings.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak in La Liga end after 14 games last week, as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Atletico Madrid. Their poor run continued in the UEFA Europa League as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Roma. Iñaki Williams broke the deadlock in the 50th minute but Roma scored twice to register a comeback win.

Los Piratas are unbeaten in their last four league games, with three ending in draws. They met Deportivo Alaves at home last week and were held to a 1-1 stalemate. Takuma Asano scored his first goal of the league campaign in the ninth minute and Kike García pulled Alaves level in the 68th minute.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 70 times across all competitions. Bilbao have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 33 wins. The visitors have 19 wins to their name and 18 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October, which ended in a goalless draw. Bilbao kept their third clean sheet in four meetings against the visitors.

Mallorca have registered one win in their last five LaLiga away games. They have suffered three losses and have failed to score in these defeats as well.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last 10 LaLiga home games, recording seven wins.

Both teams have registered one win in the last six LaLiga games in this fixture, with four ending in draws.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 23 goals in 26 games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction

Zuri-Gorriak have lost their last two games, though both losses were registered in away games. They are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring 13 goals. They are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against Mallorca, recording six wins while keeping five clean sheets.

Daniel Vivian picked up an injury in the Europa League against Roma and could miss the next few weeks due to injuries. Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last week and will serve a suspension here. Alvaro Djalo is nursing an ankle injury and is unlikely to start here.

Los Piratas are unbeaten in their last four league games, with three ending in draws. They have conceded one goal apiece in these games and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions.

Robert Navarro picked up an injury in training and is a doubt. Dani Rodríguez has a foot injury and did not participate in training earlier this week.

Bilbao have an impressive home record in La Liga this season and, considering their dominance against the visitors in recent games, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atheltic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

