Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Basque giants edged Sevilla to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 20 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 12 victories

Athletic Bilbao have won two of their last three matches against Osasuna in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the seven such games preceding this run.

After a losing streak of six matches on the trot away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Osasuna have remained unbeaten in five of their last six such games in the competition.

After a run of nine defeats in 13 matches away from home against opponents from the Basque country in La Liga, Osasuna have remained unbeaten in 15 of their last 18 such games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been fairly impressive this season and have distanced themselves from Villarreal in the top-four race. Inaki Williams and Nico Williams can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna have flattered to deceive this season but have held their ground in this fixture in the past. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

