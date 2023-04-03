Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Tuesday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Mallorca over the weekend and will aim to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque giants were held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe in their previous game and will be determined to bounce back this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 15 of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's nine victories.

Athletic Bilbao have been surprisingly poor at home since the turn of the year and are winless in their last three matches at the San Mames in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-1 scoreline against Cadiz in February this year.

Osasuna are also on a run of poor form at the moment and are winless in their last four matches in La Liga, suffering defeat in two of these matches.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four matches in La Liga, with the only exception during this period coming in a 3-1 away victory against Real Valladolid.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Basque giants lost the first leg by a 1-0 scoreline and will need to work hard to overcome the deficit this week.

Osasuna are in the midst of a rough patch and will need to address several issues ahead of this match. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

