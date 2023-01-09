Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side at the San Mames on Monday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque giants eased past Eldense by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

After a run of three winless matches against Osasuna in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao have won their last two matches against the away side.

After a run of six consecutive La Liga victories at home against Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last four such matches in the competition.

After a run of 10 away games without defeat against Basque teams in La Liga, Osasuna have lost their last three such games against teams from the region.

Athletic Bilbao have won their first La Liga game of the calendar year on four of the last five occasions after failing to achieve the feat in the 10 instances preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a strong squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing a European spot this season. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have stepped up to the plate so far and will need to make their mark this week.

C. A. OSASUNA @osasuna_en We have a big



Follow us, this tweet, and ✍️leave a comment to get your personalized excuse.



#AthleticOsasuna | #LetsGoRojillos We have a big @LaLiga game on Monday and need your support! Get your work excuse note, and be free to watch the game.Follow us,this tweet, and ✍️leave a comment to get your personalized excuse. 🌎 📝 We have a big @LaLiga game on Monday and need your support! Get your work excuse note, and be free to watch the game. 😉➡️ Follow us, ♥️ this tweet, and ✍️leave a comment to get your personalized excuse. #AthleticOsasuna | #LetsGoRojillos https://t.co/AKcRx91i3u

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but do not have a particularly impressive record at the San Mames. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes