Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side at the San Mames on Sunday.

Osasuna are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Basque giants eased past Getafe by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Osasuna and have won 20 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed 13 victories against Athletic Bilbao and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Osasuna form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Team News

Athletic Bilbao

Yeray Alvarez and Aitor Paredes are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Dani Vivian and Yuri Berchiche are currently injured and have been ruled out this weekend.

Injured: Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yeray Alvarez, Aitor Paredes

Osasuna

Kike Barka, Ante Budimir, and David Garcia are recovering from injuries and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Jon Moncayola was sent off against Real Betis and is suspended for this clash.

Injured: Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, David Garcia, Aimar Oroz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jon Moncayola

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, Prados, Garcia de Albeniz, Lekue; Vesga, Herrera; Berenguer, Gomez, Nico Williams; Inaki Williams

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-5-1): Herrera; Areso, Catena, Herrando, Mojica; Ruben Garcia, Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Pena; Raul Garcia

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde and have an outside chance of securing a top-four finish. Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have been excellent this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna have been inconsistent this season but can pack a punch on their day. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Osasuna