Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Apr 12, 2025 20:28 GMT
Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Rayo Vallecano take on Athletic Bilbao this weekend

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque giants played out a 0-0 stalemate against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 16 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's six victories.
  • Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last six matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have managed to win each of their last three such games in the competition.
  • Athletic Bilbao have won six of their last seven matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have failed to keep a clean sheet in only one of their last 21 such games.
  • Rayo Vallecano have won their last two matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga.
Ad

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde and will look to make the most of their impressive form this weekend. The hosts have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano can pull off an upset on their day and will need to be at their best in this match. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

About the author
Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya Hosangadi

Twitter icon

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.

Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.

The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.

Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications