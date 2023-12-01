Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque giants held Girona to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit did well to keep Barcelona to a 1-1 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's six victories.

After a run of five victories in six matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have managed to win only three of their last six such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have conceded at least one goal in 27 of their last 28 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga but kept their only clean sheet in their previous such meeting against Los Leones in March this year.

Athletic Bilbao have found the back of the net in each of their last 14 matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have scored a total of 27 goals in these games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been in impressive form so far this season and will look to fight their way into the top four in the coming months. The likes of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes