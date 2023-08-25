Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atletico Madrid last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Basque giants eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 18 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 13 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to win a single match in the last three games they have played against Real Betis and have failed to find the back of the net in these matches.

After a run of eight victories on the trot at home against Real Betis in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao lost their last such game by a narrow 1-0 margin in May last year.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these three matches.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have shown marked improvement under Manuel Pellegrini and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential in La Liga. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Betis

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes