Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Betis lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The Basque giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 18 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 12 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last two games against Real Betis in La Liga and could play out three such matches on the trot against the Andalusians for the first time since 2013.

Athletic Bilbao have won each of their last eight games at home against Real Betis in La Liga - their longest such winning run against a single opponent in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have lost three of their last five games at home in La Liga - only one defeat fewer than they suffered in the 20 such games preceding this run.

Real Betis have lost each of their last three games away from home in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on pushing for a place in the top four. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but have been fairly inconsistent this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Betis

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes