Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga begins with a round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Preview

Athletic Bilbao finished in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Basque side played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this game.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. Los Blancos slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 37 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 10 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won only two of their last 36 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in six of their last nine such matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have suffered defeat in each of their last four home games against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their worst run at the San Mames against a single opponent in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will face each other in their first weekend of a La Liga season for the first time since the 1963-64 campaign - Real Madrid won that game by a 3-1 margin.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been plagued by a series of inconsistent patches over the past year. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham can singlehandedly win matches on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have improved under Ernesto Valverde but have slumped over the past three months. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes