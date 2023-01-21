Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

Real Madrid are back in action with another match in La Liga this weekend as they lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Los Blancos edged Villarreal to an important 3-2 victory in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque outfit edged Espanyol to a 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 36 of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 10 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last 14 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have suffered defeat in each of their last five such games.

Real Madrid have taken points away from each of their last seven away games against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have won their last three such matches by one-goal margins.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 away games against teams from the Basque country, with their previous such defeat coming against Real Sociedad in 2019.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last three home games in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these matches.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Los Blancos pulled off an impressive comeback against Villarreal this week and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Athletic Club @Athletic_en hours until San Mamés roars again 🏟️



🤗 Can't wait to see you, Athleticzales!



#AthleticRealMadrid #AthleticClub 🦁 hours until San Mamés roars again 🏟️🤗 Can't wait to see you, Athleticzales! 4⃣8⃣ hours until San Mamés roars again 🏟️🤗 Can't wait to see you, Athleticzales!#AthleticRealMadrid #AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/mBOPX2cBhH

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but have a poor home record against Los Blancos. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes