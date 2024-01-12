Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Real edged Malaga to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Basque outfit eased past Eibar by a 3-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good historical record in the Basque Derby and have won 78 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 62 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won two of their last four matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga - one more victory than they had managed than in the nine such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 3-0 margin in September last year and could complete a league double over Athletic Bilbao for only the third time since the turn of the century.

Athletic Bilbao have won their last two matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and could achieve their longest such run in the competition since 2005 with a victory this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Ernesto Valverde. The likes of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Real Sociedad have suffered from the occasional stutter in recent weeks and will need to make amends in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oihan Sancet to score - Yes