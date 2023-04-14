Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real eased past Getafe by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque outfit edged Espanyol to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 17 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 16 victories.

After a run of only one victory in seven games at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have won two of their last three such matches in the competition.

Real Sociedad won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 scoreline and could complete the league double over Athletic Bilbao for the first time since their 2018-19 campaign.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 10 games at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming in 2020.

Real Sociedad have won their last two Basque derbies in La Liga and could win three consecutive such matches for the first time since 2020.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The likes of Takefusa Kubo and Alexander Sorloth can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can also pack a punch on their day but have stuttered in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

