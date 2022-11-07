Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Valladolid lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side at the San Mames on Tuesday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Elche to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque giants suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Real Valladolid and have won 12 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 11 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last six matches against Real Valladolid, with their previous victory coming by a 4-1 margin in 2020.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Real Valladolid in La Liga but have been held to draws in their last three such matches.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last nine away games against teams from the Basque country, with their previous such victory coming against Eibar in 2019.

Athletic Bilbao have not won any of their last seven La Liga games played on a Tuesday, with their previous such victory coming against Espanyol in 2017.

After a run of only one defeat in their first eight matches in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have lost three of their last five matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can be effective on their day and will need to step up this week.

Real Valladolid can pack a punch at their best but face an uphill battle in the top flight. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Real Valladolid

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

