Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Athletic Bilbao will entertain Real Valladolid at the San Mamés Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts are in fourth place in the league table with 45 points, six fewer than league leaders Barcelona. Valladolid have won four of their 24 league games this season and are at the bottom of the standings.

Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, with three ending in draws. They met Espanyol in their previous league outing last week and were held to a 1-1 away draw. Oihan Sancet scored the equalizer in the 77th minute.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form and have lost their last five league games. They failed to score for the second match on the spin last week, falling to a 4-0 home loss to Sevilla.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 103 times in all competitions. Bilbao have the upper hand in these meetings with 47 wins. Valladolid have 28 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. They last met in the reverse fixture in November and were held to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have the worst goalscoring record in La Liga this season, scoring 15 goals in 24 games.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last nine home games in La Liga, recording six wins.

Real Valladolid have conceded at least three goals in three of their last four league games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, scoring nine goals.

Only third-placed Atletico Madrid (16) have conceded fewer goals in La Liga this season than Bilbao (21).

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Zuri-Gorriak head into the match in good form and are unbeaten in their last five games. They have won four of their last five La Liga home games while keeping four clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten at home against Valladolid since 2005 and are strong favorites.

Ernesto Valverde will be without the services of Alvaro Djalo due to an ankle injury. Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta returned to full training last week and should start from the bench here.

Pucelanos have suffered five consecutive defeats, scoring just two goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have suffered seven consecutive defeats in their travels in La Liga, failing to score in four.

Anuar Tuhami and Selim Amallah remain sidelined with injuries. Robert Kenedy and Amath Ndiaye are not in contention to start here while Javi Sánchez and Raúl Moro are likely to start from the bench.

Bilbao have the home advantage for this match and should make the most of Real Valladolid's poor form to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Real Valladolid

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

