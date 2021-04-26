Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with a midweek fixture on Wednesday as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Real Valladolid at San Mames. Athletic Bilbao have been impressive this month and are the favourites to win this game.

Real Valladolid are in 18th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Cadiz last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 10th place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Basque giants stunned Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

📊 With his last night's match, @Williaaams45 became the second player with most consecutive appearances in @LaLigaEN history.



🥇 Larrañaga (202)

🥈 𝗜𝗻̃𝗮𝗸𝗶 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀 (𝟭𝟴𝟵)

🥉 Arconada (188)#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/IFSuqtS4mY — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) April 26, 2021

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won eight games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only three victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Real Valladolid. Athletic Bilbao were dismal on the day and will need to do a better job on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-D

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Team News

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad

Athletic Bilbao

Iker Muniain, Peru Nolaskoain, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match against Real Valladolid. Unai Vencedor picked up his fifth yellow card against Atletico Madrid last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Iker Muniain, Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa

Suspended: Unai Vencedor

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Pablo Hervias and Javi Sanchez have made progress with their recoveries and might be able to feature in this match. Raul Garcia is still injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Raul Garcia

Doubtful: Pablo Hervias, Javi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Simon, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga, Jon Morcillo, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Jimenez; Lucas Olaza, Bruno Gonzalez, Joaquin Fernandez, Saidy Janko; Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fabian Orellana; Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The Basque giants took the wind out of Atletico Madrid's sails over the weekend and can be a lethal team on their day.

Real Valladolid have struggled this season but have proved that they are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Real Valladolid

