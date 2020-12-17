Athletic Bilbao vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in La Liga as Basque giants Athletic Bilbao take on SD Huesca in an important match at the San Mames on Friday. Both sides have struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

SD Huesca are currently in the relegation zone and cannot afford to slip up over the next few weeks. The newly-promoted side edged Deportivo Alaves to a 1-0 victory during the week and will want to build on its positive performance this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao suffered a 3-1 defeat to reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Basque side is currently in 13th place in the league table and will need to turn its season around before the end of the year.

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a near-flawless record against SD Huesca in the recent past and have won three of their five games against the Aragonese outfit. SD Huesca have not defeated Athletic Bilbao in an official fixture since the turn of the century and will want to make history in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Raul Garcia scored the only goal of the game on the day but is unavailable for this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-W

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-D

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Huesca Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against SD Huesca this weekend. Raul Garcia was sent off against Real Madrid earlier this week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Raul Garcia

SD Huesca are in desperate need of a victory

SD Huesca

SD Huesca have a fully-fit squad and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. The away side is currently in the relegation zone and is likely to employ a defensive block against Athletic Bilbao this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia; Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

🆕 ¡Nuevo día en el Pirámide! 🆕



Sesión suave de recuperación para toda la plantilla, pensando en el #AthleticHuesca del viernes (21.00h).#AquíNoSeRebla🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/3rgN2qbUDU — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) December 16, 2020

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pablo Maffeo; Pedro Mosquera; Sandro Ramirez, Borja Garcia, Mikel Rico, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Athletic Bilbao vs SD Huesca Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a formidable squad but are yet to meet expectations this season. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams have flattered to deceive so far and will have to step up in the absence of the talismanic Raul Garcia this weekend.

SD Huesca have struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top flight this season and need all three points from this match. Athletic Bilbao are the better side on paper, however, and are the favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 SD Huesca

