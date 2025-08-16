Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla finished in 17th place in the La Liga standings last season and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Toulouse last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Basque giants slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Emirates Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 27 out of the last 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 22 victories.

After a run of three defeats in four matches against Sevilla in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Andalusian side in the competition.

After a run of three defeats in four matches at home against Sevilla in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have remained unbeaten in their last two such games in the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last two matches away from home against teams from the Basque Country in La Liga - they had lost each of their five such games preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this season. Alex Berenguer and Nico Williams can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sevilla have not been at their best over the past year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

