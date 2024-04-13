Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Basque outfit won the Copa del Rey last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 16 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Villarreal in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 5-1 margin in May 2023.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 11 matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in September 2018.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their two matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga and could achieve three such results in a single season for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on finishing in the top four of the La Liga table. The likes of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day and have managed to improve in recent weeks. Athletic Bilbao have been more consistent, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes