Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Villarreal in an important clash at the San Mames on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side edged Almeria to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a slight edge over Athletic Bilbao and have won 17 of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 14 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Villarreal in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming in 2018.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last 10 La Liga matches against Villarreal at home, with their previous defeat coming in September 2018.

Villarreal have lost four of their last five away games against teams from the Basque country - as many defeats as they had suffered in their 14 visits to the region preceding this run.

After a run of only one defeat in eight matches in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have lost two of their last three games in the competition.

Villarreal have failed to win and find the back of the net in their last five away games in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been impressive under Ernesto Valverde this season but will need to arrest their recent slump. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams have stepped up this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes