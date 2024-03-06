Athletic Bilbao Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024 

Athletic Bilbao Women will welcome Barcelona Women to the Lezama Facilities for the first leg of their Copa de la Reina semifinal tie on Thursday.

The home side have not been in action since claiming a 1-0 victory over Real Betis Women at the same venue in the Spanish Liga F last month. Jone Amezaga scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Barcelona, meanwhile, saw off Atletico Madrid with a routine 2-0 home win in the league. Salma Paralluelo and Vicky Lopez scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The Catalans will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot in the last four with an 8-0 thrashing of Sevilla in the quarterfinal. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Costa Adeje Tenerife in the last eight. A 1-1 draw after extra time prompted penalties, with the Basque side qualifying with a 7-6 victory in the shootout.

Athletic Bilbao Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Barcelona claimed a 4-0 away victory in the league.

Barcelona have won the last 10 head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last eight.

Nine of Athletic Bilbao's last 10 games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in 21 of their last 23 games across competitions.

Athletic Bilbao's last five competitive games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Athletic Bilbao Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are seeking to win their maiden Copa de la Reina title but the most dominant side in Spanish football stand in their way. They are in relatively fine form, having won their last three games on the bounce but are still the heavy underdogs despite playing in front of their fans.

Barcelona are having another spectacular campaign and are still on course for a treble. The Catalans are unbeaten in the 28 games they have played in all competitions this season (26 wins), highlighting their dominance.

We are backing Jonatan Giráldez's side to cruise into the final with a comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao Women 0-4 Barcelona Women

Athletic Bilbao Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves