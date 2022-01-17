Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Modric wonder goal helps secure Madrid's first trophy since 2020 | Supercopa de Espana 2021

Real Madrid cruised to their first trophy of the campaign, thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. Los Blancos overcame reigning champions Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Carlo Ancelotti's men maintained a good grip on proceedings as Bilbao's chances were reduced to occasional counter-attacks.

Real Madrid are bossing this season

Vinicius Junior had a rare quiet outing with the Madrid giants. However, his compatriot Rodrygo emerged as the target man in the final third, and bagged the assist for Modric's sublime first-time opener.

The win marked Real Madrid's first silverware since 2020 (La Liga). On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Multiple Real Madrid match-winners steal the show

There were moments of individual brilliance in the game.

Luka Modric scored a classy goal to open the scoring, producing a moment of brilliance in the 38th minute. Like most of Madrid's attacking moves on the night, Rodrygo received the ball on the right flank and progressed into the Athletic box.

He didn't have a good angle and space to have a go at goal, so he laid the ball onto Modric. The Croatian midfielder curled a first-time effort into the top right corner as Madrid broke the deadlock.

His goal would've been the highlight of the game, if not for an equally impressive act between the sticks from Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper ensured a clean sheet in the game, saving Raul Garcia's 89th-minute penalty.

Garcia drilled the ball into the middle while Courtois went to his right side, but the Belgian connected with the ball with his trailing leg.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti breaks Los Blancos' trophy drought

Carlo Ancelotti won his faith trophy with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has had a huge impact since returning to Madrid, and has led his team to the top of the standings. With a comfortable win over Athletic Bilbao, he also helped the club win their first trophy since 2020.

It marked the first time the Italian won the Supercopa de Espana with the club. He had won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in his first tenure. The win meant Ancelotti became the first Italian manager to win the Spanish Supercopa.

OptaJose @OptaJose 5 - Carlo @MrAncelotti has won his fifth title as @realmadriden boss and the first one in the Spanish Supercopa, becoming in the first Italian manager to lift the trophy in the competition history. Signore. 5 - Carlo @MrAncelotti has won his fifth title as @realmadriden boss and the first one in the Spanish Supercopa, becoming in the first Italian manager to lift the trophy in the competition history. Signore. https://t.co/qAwVCrmSjY

Ancelotti will now have his eyes on the Copa del Rey and La Liga as Madrid look forward to winning multiple silverware.

