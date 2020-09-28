Athletic Club vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2020-21 

Athletic Club will welcome newly-promoted Cadiz to the Estadio San Mames on Thursday for 2020-21 LaLiga fixture.

Both sides are separated by just goal difference and currently occupy 14th and 15th positions on the table respectively, with three points apiece, although the hosts have played one game fewer.

Athletic Club began their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Granada but followed that up by picking up a late 2-1 victory at the home of Eibar in the Basque derby.

Cadiz, for their part, marked their return to the Spanish top-flight after 16 years away with a 2-0 defeat at home to Osasuna before defeating fellow new-comers SD Huesca a week later. They then threw away a one-goal lead to lose 3-1 to Sevilla on Sunday.

Athletic Club vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

The most recent meetings between Athletic Club and Cadiz came in the 2005-06 La Liga season when the sides shared a victory apiece, with the Andalusians winning the first leg 1-0, while the Basque side won the corresponding fixture by the same scoreline.

Athletic Club form guide: L-W

Cadiz form guide: L-W-L

Athletic Club vs Cadiz Team News

Athletic Club

Athletic Club have forward Ibai Gomez as their only injury concern and the 30-year-old is currently sidelined with a broken arm. He is expected back by late November.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Gaizka Garitano.

Injuries: Ibai Gomez

Suspensions: None

Cadiz

The visitors will be without left-back Luismi Quezada who is still ruled out with a knee injury and is not expected to be back until early December.

There are no suspension concerns for Cadiz heading into their clash with Athletic Club.

Injuries: Luismi Quezada

Suspensions: None

Athletic Club vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Athletic Club Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martnez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia; Jon Morcillo, Inaki Williams, Ilkay Muniain; Raul Garcia

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alberto; Alfonso Espino, Cala, Marcos Gutierrez, Isaac Carcelen; Jose Maria Martin, Jens Jonsson; Jorge Pombo, Alex, Salvador Ponce; Alvaro Negredo

Athletic Club vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz impressed by finishing second in the gruelling La Liga 2 last season but they are very much swimming along with the big fish now.

They impressed against Sevilla but showed a distinct lack of cutting edge to bury the game when they were dominant and paid the price for this.

Athletic Club generally have a strong home record in the league, especially against newly-promoted sides and Los Leones are expected to comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Athletic Club 2-0 Cadiz