Atlanta United vs Alajuelense prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Atlanta United welcome Alajuelense to the Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Tuesday night in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

The first leg fixture in Costa Rica ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts, thanks to Ezequiel Barco's second-half penalty. They now head into the home game with a crucial away goal to their name.

The visitors are the undisputed leaders of the Costa Rican Primera Division and recorded a 4-1 win in league action over the weekend.

Atlanta United vs Alajuelense Head-to-Head

Last week's first leg tie was the first meeting between the two sides. The Five Stripes have made only nine appearances in the Champions League, while Los Leones are two-time champions.

Atlanta United form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-W-L

Alajuelense form guide across all competitions: W-L-D-W-D

Atlanta United vs Alajuelense Team News

Atlanta United

For the hosts, Mo Adams is a long-term absentee on account of a hernia injury. Alec Kann is also out injured. Rocco Rios Novo's four-day contract with the club has expired. It remains to be seen whether he will be rewarded with another short-term contract following a great display in the first leg.

Alan Franco has joined the club and trained this week. He is in contention to make his debut for the club here. Matheus Rossetto has traveled to Brazil for personal reasons and won't play a part in this game.

Brad Guzan is suspended following a red card in the first fixture.

Injured: Mo Adams, Alec Kann

Suspended: Brad Guzan

Unavailable: Matheus Rossetto

Alajuelense

Andrés Gómez is a long-term absentee after an ACL injury earlier this year. Apart from the youngster, the visitors will have as many as five players missing due to COVID-19 protocols in the United States.

Leonel Moreira, Ian Smith, Bryan Ruiz, Alex López, Johan Venengas and Barlon Sequeira took part in games with their national teams in Europe. They haven't completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine required to enter the US.

Injured: Andrés Gómez

Suspended: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Leonel Moreira, Ian Smith, Bryan Ruiz, Alex López, Johan Venengas, Barlon Sequeira

Atlanta United vs Alajuelense Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rocco Ríos Novo; Alan Franco, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson; George Bello, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman, Brooks Lennon; Ezequiel Barco, Jake Mulraney; Lisandro López

Alajuelense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mauricio Vargas; José Salvatierra, José Miguel Cubero, Daniel Arreola, Yurguin Alberto Román Alfaro; Adrian Alonso Martínez Batista, Jurguens Montenegro, Fernán José Faerrón Tristán, Alexis Gamboa; Marcel Hernández, Aaron Suarez Zuñiga

Atlanta United vs Alajuelense Prediction

The hosts have a near full-strength squad for the fixture while the visitors will be without the services of some of their key players. The COVID-19 protocol has stopped some of the stars like Bryan Ruiz and Alex López from featuring in the fixture.

The visitors could struggle on account of a diminished squad. We predict another win for the hosts in this two-legged tie.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-0 Alajuelense