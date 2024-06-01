Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on Charlotte FC in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will need to win this game.

Charlotte FC are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts stunned Inter Miami with a 3-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head

Atlanta United and Charlotte FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of four games played between the two teams.

Atlanta United form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Charlotte FC form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Team News

Atlanta United

Bartosz Slisz is on international duty with Poland and will not be available for selection this weekend. Tyler Wolff is currently injured and has been ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Tyler Wolff

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Bartosz Slisz

Charlotte FC

Joao Pedro picked up a knock last week and might not recover in time for this game. Junior Urso is also injured and will not be able to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Junior Urso

Doubtful: Joao Pedro, Jere Uronen

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guzan; Gregersen, Williams, Abram; Lennon, McCarty, Muyumba, Wiley; Lobjanidze, Thiare, Almada

Charlotte FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Byrne; Petkovic, Westwood, Diani; Abada, Agyemang, Vargas

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Atlanta United have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. Thiago Almada can be unstoppable on his day and will need to make his mark this weekend.

Charlotte FC have shown glimpses of their ability this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Charlotte FC