Charlotte FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with Portland Timbers in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Timbers suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table and have also been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 loss against New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have never played an official fixture against Portland Timbers and will need to adapt to a new MLS opponent this weekend.

Charlotte FC were on an unbeaten run of 14 matches at home in all competitions before they lost their previous such game by a 3-0 scoreline at the hands of Minnesota United last month.

Portland Timbers are winless in their last seven matches on the trot in MLS - their longest winless run in a single edition of the competition in over 10 years.

Charlotte FC's Kerwin Vargas scored a goal in the third minute against New York City FC - the 13th time Charlotte FC have scored in the opening 10 minutes of a game in the regular season of MLS.

Portland Timbers have conceded and scored multiple goals in five consecutive games in MLS.

Charlotte FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Charlotte FC have a commendable home record this season but have stuttered in recent weeks. The hosts made strong starts to their MLS games and will look to their opponents by surprise this weekend.

Portland Timbers can pack a punch on their day but have been defensively poor this season. Charlotte FC are the better team and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 3-2 Portland Timbers

Charlotte FC vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Moreno to score - Yes