Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chicago Fire lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Charlotte FC to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's six victories.

Atlanta United have won all seven of their matches at home against Chicago Fire in the reuglar season of MLS and have scored a total of 20 goals in these matches.

After a run of only one vicotry in seven matches on the trot at home in MLS, Atlanta United have won each of their last two such games in the competition and could secure three consecutive victories in a row for the first time in March 2024.

Chicago Fire have won seven matches away from home in all competitions in 2025 - their highest number of away victories in a single calendar year since 2009.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Atlanta United have an excellent record in this fixture but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The hosts have not played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in over a month and will look to make the most of their home advantage on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire have been surprisingly impressive on the road this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Chicago Fire

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

