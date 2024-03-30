Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive Atlanta United side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won seven out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's five victories.

Atlanta United have won all six of their matches at home against Chicago Fire in the MLS but have suffered one defeat at the hands of the away side in the US Open Cup.

Atlanta United have lost five of their last six matches away from home in the MLS but have managed to win five of their last six matches at home in the competition.

After a run of four matches on the trot in July last year, Chicago Fire have managed to win only three of their last 18 matches in all competitions.

Atlanta United have found the back of the net in their last 23 home games in all competitions.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Atlanta United have been in impressive form at home this season and will be intent on maintaining their excellent record at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need their best players to step up in this fixture.

Chicago Fire have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Atlanta United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 Chicago Fire

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Giorgos Giakoumakis to score - Yes