Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Atlanta United host Chicago Fire at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the MLS on Sunday (April 23), looking to keep pace with the top two.

With 15 points and four wins from eight games, the Five Stripes are third in the Eastern Conference. However, their last two league outings have ended in draws - 1-1 with New York City and 2-2 with Toronto. That allowed New England Revolution (1st) and Cincinnati (2nd) to steal a march over Atlanta, who are just two points behind.

Chicago, by contrast, have had their fair share of struggles in 2023, winning only twice to sit in eighth position with just ten points. Their first came on matchday four at Inter Miami, as the Illinois outfit pulled off a 3-2 win before seeing off Minnesota United 2-1 at home on the sixth matchday.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 games between the two sides, with Atlanta winning six and losing five.

Chicago and Atlanta drew their last game goalless on July 2022.

Having drawn their last game, Chicago could see consecutive draws for the first time this season.

Chicago have conceded in both their away games this season (1-0 defeat vs Philadelphia Union and 3-2 win vs Inter Miami).

Having failed to win their last two league games, Atlanta could see three winless games in a row for the first time since the end of last season (3).

Atlanta haven't drawn three games in a row since May-June 2021 (3).

The hosts are unbeaten in four home league games this season, winning thrice.

With 16 goals scored, Atlanta are the most prolific side in the Eastern Conference after only Columbus Crew (18).

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Atlanta have been a tough side to beat so far in the season. Their strong run, though, has a lot to do with their menacing vanguard, so Chicago can expect a busy outing at the back.

The visitors have largely blown hot and cold, and this inconsistency could be their undoing.

Prediction: Atlanta 2-0 Chicago

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes