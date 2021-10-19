Atlas vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Atlas FC will welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Jalisco for a matchday 14 fixture in the Liga MX on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Mazatlan FC on Friday. Camilo Sanvezza's seventh-minute penalty proved to be the winning goal.

Cruz Azul had to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw with UANL Tigres on home turf. The two goals came in the space of two first-half minutes, with Andre Gignac equalizing for the visitors in the 17th minute after Hugo Ayala's own goal had put the hosts ahead.

The results left Atlas and Cruz Azul in second and seventh spots respectively. The hosts have garnered 22 points from 13 matches while Azul are six points below with a game in hand.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul have 22 wins from their last 45 games against Atlas. The two sides shared the spoils on nine occasions while Tuesday's hosts have 14 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Jonathan Rodriguez's second-half brace inspired Atlas to a 3-2 victory on home turf.

The hosts have won three of their last five league matches while Azul have been inconsistent and have just one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Atlas FC form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Team News

Atlas

There are no known injury concerns for the hosts. However, defender Luis Ricardo Reyes was suspended for the double booking he received in the first half against Mazatlan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Luis Ricardo Reyes

Cruz Azul

Joaquin Martinez (knock) and Luis Mendoza (tendon) have both been sidelined by fitness issues.

Injuries: Luis Mendoza, Joaquin Martinez

Suspension: None

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Atlas FC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Camilo Vargas (GK); Anibal Chala, Hugo Nervo, Diego Barbosa, Jesus Angulo, Gaddi Ledesma; Angel Marquez, Ian Ramirez, Aldo Rocha; Julian Quinones, Julio Furch

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete; Rafael Baca, Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Matías Fernandez; Walter Montoya, Santiago Gimenez, Lucas Passerini

Atlas vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Atlas have been in superior form and also have home advantage in their favor. Cruz Azul might be out-of-sorts at the moment but the visitors still have enough quality to turn things around.

Both sides will fancy their chances of securing the win and are likely to go all out for victory. However, we are backing the game to end in a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Atlas FC 1-1 Cruz Azul

